Intuit Q4 Revenue Jumps 20 Percent

Intuit(NASDAQ:INTU) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 21, 2025, highlighting full-year revenue growth of 16% in FY2025, Q4 revenue growth of 20% to $3.8 billion, GAAP operating income of $339 million in Q4 (versus a prior-year loss), and non-GAAP diluted EPS up 38% in Q4. Management emphasized breakthrough adoption of AI-powered business and tax solutions, robust mid-market and Credit Karma performance, and reiterated guidance for double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in FY2026.

AI-fueled platform transforms Intuit business model

Fiscal year 2025 saw the company introduce a comprehensive, AI-powered platform integrating “done-for-you” business agents, which contributed to engagement from millions of customers within a month of its July FY2025 launch. The company accelerated mid-market traction with Intuit Enterprise Suite, targeting a $89 billion total addressable market (TAM) and driving approximately 40% year-over-year revenue growth in the mid-market online ecosystem for FY2025.

"Last month, we launched a transformative virtual team of AI agents that complete jobs on behalf of our customers, dramatically improving how businesses run and grow. Combined with our AI-enabled human expert, these agents are automating workflows and proactively delivering real-time insights to improve cash flow and fuel growth. Our redesigned user interface and new business feed highlight these real-time insights and tasks completed by agents on behalf of the customer. We are seeing strong traction since the launch last month, with customer engagement in the millions and repeat usage rates significantly above our expectation, demonstrating the value that we are providing to our customers."

-- Sasan Goodarzi, CEO

This leap in user activation and workflow automation strengthens Intuit’s competitive defensibility by embedding its platform deeper into core customer operations, increasing customer lifetime value and tech stack consolidation opportunities.

Intuit mid-market momentum accelerates growth and ARPC

U.S. mid-market customer growth reached 23% year-over-year in FY2025. The number of new build customers in Q4 was up nearly 2x versus Q3 and achieved successful large-scale deployments, including one client with 200 entities. Average revenue per customer (ARPC) in the online ecosystem accelerated to 14% growth in FY2025, reflecting a shift toward serving more complex, higher-value clients.

"The total number of new build customers in Q4 was up nearly 2x versus Q3, with successful adoption by some very large customers, including one customer with over 200 entities that is also using payroll and payments. As we head into fiscal year 2026, we are nearing the one-year mark of launching Intuit Enterprise Suite, and I am proud of the progress we have made with both our product and our go-to-market strategy, which positions us to penetrate the $89 billion mid-market TAM."

-- Sasan Goodarzi, CEO

Diversification into mid-market segments materially expands Intuit’s runway for growth and ARPC.

TurboTax Live and Credit Karma fuel consumer revenue outperformance

TurboTax Live revenue grew 47% year-over-year in FY2025, far exceeding the company’s long-term TurboTax Live revenue growth target of 15%-20% and driving a 10% overall increase in consumer segment revenue in FY2025, an acceleration compared to the prior fiscal year. Credit Karma revenue surged 32% in FY2025 and 34% in Q4, contributing an incremental point to total tax revenue in FY2025 by facilitating cross-platform engagement between TurboTax and Credit Karma.

"Consumer group revenue grew 10%, more than a two-point acceleration from last year. This was driven by breakthrough adoption of TurboTax Live, which grew 47%, well above our long-term expectation of 15% to 20% revenue growth. This is the power of bringing data, AI, and human intelligence together to provide better experiences for customers. Credit Karma grew 32% this year and also drove a point of tax revenue growth as we delivered a seamless customer experience across TurboTax and Credit Karma."

-- Sasan Goodarzi, CEO

Robust cross-sell performance and the scalability of digital expert experiences validate Intuit’s platform strategy, reinforcing durable consumer revenue growth beyond seasonality and single-product dependence.

Looking Ahead

Management projects FY2026 total revenue of $21.0 billion to $21.2 billion, representing 12%-13% growth. Global Business Solutions Group revenue is expected to grow 14%-15% (15.5%-16.5% excluding Mailchimp) in FY2026, and double-digit revenue growth is targeted in Credit Karma and TurboTax Live for FY2026. GAAP diluted EPS is forecast at $15.49 to $15.69 (13%-15% growth) for FY2026, and non-GAAP EPS is projected at $22.98 to $23.18 (14%-15% growth) for FY2026. Mailchimp is projected to exit FY2026 with double-digit growth, and long-term growth outlooks for all major segments were reiterated.

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

