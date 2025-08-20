Intuit Q4 Earnings Preview: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?

Intuit Inc. INTU is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 21.



For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, management has guided revenues of $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion, denoting growth in the 17-18% range, and adjusted EPS between $2.63 and $2.68.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, indicating an increase of 17.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.65 per share, calling for a rise of 33.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



For fiscal 2025, management has projected revenues in the band of $18.72-$18.76 billion, calling for approximately 15% growth and non-GAAP EPS between $20.07 and $20.12, suggesting growth of approximately 18% to 19%.



For fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuit’s revenues is pegged at $18.74 billion, implying a rise of 15.1% year over year. The consensus mark for full-year EPS stands at $20.06, calling for an 18.4% year-over-year jump.



This global fintech platform, which makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 12.15%.



Q2 Earnings Whispers for INTU

Our proprietary model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intuit this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Intuit has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

INTU: Factors at Play

Intuit’s solid projections for the fourth quarter are supported by ongoing AI integration across its platform and consistent operational execution. Its integration of artificial intelligence across its product suite has enhanced customer retention and engagement, fueling greater monetization opportunities while simultaneously fostering product innovation and long-term growth momentum. Its done-for-you experiences are gaining traction — about 25% of invoicing customers have tried AI-generated reminders — leading to a more than 10% higher payment conversion rate on overdue invoices. Also, it reported a twofold rise in QuickBooks Live adoption, connecting customers to AI-enabled human experts.



TurboTax Live is seeing strong momentum, with customer numbers projected to rise 24% and revenues by 47% this fiscal year. Meanwhile, Credit Karma’s 31% revenue jump in the third quarter highlights its growing footprint beyond traditional tax and accounting offerings. This trend is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter, backed by improved demand and user engagement. More importantly, Intuit has been unlocking strong platform synergies — 70% of Credit Karma users had seamless TurboTax access, driving new users, with 22% opting for Live services.



Intuit’s growth is underpinned by a highly predictable revenue model. Subscription-based services account for 77% of total revenues, enabling the company to reinvest steadily while generating recurring revenues. Intuit’s fintech leadership, paired with its strength in marketing and cross-selling across widely used platforms, establishes a durable moat that underpins steady revenue momentum and supports sustained long-term earnings growth.



For fiscal 2025, management expects the Global Business Solutions segment’s revenues to grow 16% on a year-over-year basis. Consumer Group revenues are expected to increase by approximately 10%. Credit Karma revenues are expected to surge 28%. ProTax revenues are forecasted to grow 3-4%. Moreover, non-GAAP operating income is guided between $7.54 billion and $7.56 billion. Management expects Online Ecosystem revenue growth of approximately 20% and Desktop Ecosystem revenue growth in the mid-single digits in the fourth quarter.

INTU’s Price Performance & Valuation

Intuit shares have risen 11.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s 19.1% appreciation. In contrast, its peer Autodesk, Inc. ADSK has declined 2.1%, while Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT has climbed 16.7% so far in the year.



From a valuation perspective, in terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 9.28X, which is at a premium to the industry average of 8.66X. Moreover, compared with its peers, the stock trades at a premium to Autodesk and Commvault Systems. At present, Autodesk and Commvault Systems have P/S multiples of 8.38 and 6.39, respectively.



Although Intuit’s price-to-sales ratio reflects a premium valuation, it is underpinned by the company’s reliable subscription-driven revenue stream and ability to capitalize on a rapidly expanding addressable market.



INTU: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Intuit’s evolution into an AI-powered financial operating platform underpins its growth, extending well beyond traditional tax and accounting software. Now serving 100 million users, from individuals to mid-market firms, the company is expected to showcase strong fourth-quarter results, driven by solid QuickBooks adoption, online ecosystem strength, AI integration across offerings and effective cross-selling within its solutions portfolio.



Despite trading at a premium valuation, Intuit’s recurring revenue base, platform synergies and expanding TAM warrant the multiple. Strong performance in TurboTax, Credit Karma and QuickBooks, coupled with accelerating AI adoption, positions the company for durable long-term growth. For investors prioritizing innovation and resilience, Intuit stands out as a compelling choice for the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

