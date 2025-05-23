Intuit Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Intuit INTU reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $11.65 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.98%. The bottom line jumped 18% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $7.75 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.78% and increased 15.1% year over year.

Quarter Details of INTU

Global Business Solutions Group revenues (36.7% of total revenues) grew 19.4% year over year to $2.85 billion.



Within the segment, total Online Ecosystem revenues climbed 18% year over year to $2.1 billion.

QuickBooks Online Accounting revenues were up 21% year over year to $1.04 billion, driven by higher effective prices, customer growth, and mix-shift.



Online Services revenues, which include payroll, payments, time tracking and capital, jumped 18% year over year to $1.05 billion, driven by growth in money and payroll offerings.



Total international online revenues increased 8% year over year on a constant-currency basis.



Revenues from Consumer Group (52.2% of total revenues) increased 10.8% to $4.05 billion.



Further, ProTax Group's professional tax revenues (3.6% of total revenues) rose 9.4% year over year to $278 million.



The Credit Karma business contributed $579 million to Intuit’s fiscal third-quarter total revenues, which increased 30.7% year over year, driven by strength in credit cards, personal loans, and auto insurance.



INTU’s non-GAAP operating income climbed 17% to $4.34 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin increased 90 basis points to 56%.

Intuit’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2025, Intuit’s cash and investments were $6.2 billion compared with $2.5 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025. The company exited the fiscal third quarter with a long-term debt of $5.9 billion.



Intuit repurchased $754 million of stock during the fiscal third quarter.



INTU announced that its board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share to be paid on July 18, 2025. The newly approved dividend represents a year-over-year increase of 16%.

Outlook

For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, INTU expects revenues to grow between 17% and 18% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $3.72-$3.76 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter are estimated in the range of $2.63-$2.68 per share.



Intuit projects fiscal 2025 revenues in the band of $18.72-$18.76 billion, indicating approximately 15% growth.



Further in its business segments, the Global Business Solutions segment revenues are expected to grow 16% on a year-over-year basis. Consumer Group revenues are expected to grow approximately by 10%. Credit Karma revenues are expected to grow 28%. ProTax revenues are forecasted to grow 3-4%.



The company anticipates non-GAAP operating income between $7.54 billion and $7.56 billion.



Intuit expects fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share between $20.07 and $20.12.

