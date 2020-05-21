Markets
Intuit Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on May 21, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 844-246-4601 (US) or 703-639-1172 (International).

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International), Access code 9161407.

