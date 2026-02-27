Intuit Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Segment Revenues Rise

Intuit INTU reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66. Revenues of $4.65 billion, too, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion.

The bottom line and revenues jumped 25% and 17.4%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

Global Business Solutions & Consumer Segment Revenues Rise

Service revenues experienced a year-over-year increase of 19.2%, totaling $3.87 billion. The figure was higher than our estimate of $3.77 billion.

Product and other revenues came in at $779 million, which increased 9.1% from the prior-year quarter. The figure was higher than our estimate of $755.9 million.

Global Business Solutions segment revenues increased year over year by 18.5% to $3.16 billion. It was higher than our estimate of $3.11 billion.

Within the segment, Total Online Ecosystem revenues grew 21.1% in the quarter to $2.47 billion, higher than our estimate of $2.45 billion. Total Desktop Ecosystem came in at $697 million, rising 10.1% and above our estimate of $659.3 million.

Revenues from the Consumer Group segment increased 15.1% to $1.49 billion. The figure was higher than our estimate of $1.42 billion.

Within the segment, revenues from Credit Karma surged 23.2% to $616 million, above our estimates of $569.4 million. TurboTax revenues were up 11.7% to $581 million, above our estimate of $566 million. Moreover, ProTax revenues increased 6.6% to $290 million, above our estimate of $277.4 million.

INTU's Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan. 31, 2025, Intuit’s cash and investments were $3.0 billion compared with $3.7 billion as of Oct 31, 2025. The company exited the fiscal second quarter with a debt of $6.2 billion.

Intuit repurchased $961 million of stock in the fiscal second quarter. It has $3.5 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

INTU announced that its board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share to be paid on April 17, 2026.

INTU’s FY 2026 Outlook

Intuit has reiterated its guidance for the full fiscal year 2026. It expects fiscal 2026 revenues in the band of $20.997-$21.186 billion, indicating approximately 12-13% growth. The company expects fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $22.98 and $23.18, indicating an increase of approximately 14-15%.

Further in its business segments, the Global Business Solutions segment revenues are expected to grow within 14-15% on a year-over-year basis. Consumer Group revenues are expected to increase by approximately 8-9%. Credit Karma revenues are anticipated to rise between 10% and 13%. TurboTax revenues are projected to grow 8%, while ProTax revenues are forecasted to jump 2% to 3%.

INTU's Zacks Rank

Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Chart

Performance of Other Fintech Stocks

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS of $1.23, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29. However, the metric jumped 3.4% year over year.

Results reflected lower-than-expected growth in revenues. Its payment transactions per active account declined in the reported quarter. However, PayPal witnessed an uptick in both total payment volume and revenues year over year, along with another quarter of single-digit growth in transaction margin dollars.

BILL Holdings BILL reported earnings of 64 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. The figure increased from 56 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

The quarter benefited from strong customer adoption and rising payment volumes. Core revenues, comprising subscription and transaction fees, remained the primary growth driver. However, float revenues, consisting of interest on funds held for customers, declined year over year.

