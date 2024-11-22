Intuit price target raised to $800 from $790 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Intuit (INTU) to $800 from $790 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after fiscal Q1 revenue beat across all segments, marking a strong start to FY25 with early signs of improving macro. Fiscal Q2 guide below the Street view reflects a timing shift in desktop TurboTax, notes the analyst, who also points out that management said it has spoken to the new administration and “feels positive.”

