News & Insights

Stocks

Intuit price target raised to $800 from $790 at Jefferies

November 22, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Intuit (INTU) to $800 from $790 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after fiscal Q1 revenue beat across all segments, marking a strong start to FY25 with early signs of improving macro. Fiscal Q2 guide below the Street view reflects a timing shift in desktop TurboTax, notes the analyst, who also points out that management said it has spoken to the new administration and “feels positive.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.