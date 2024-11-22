Intuit price target raised to $730 from $685 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Intuit (INTU) to $730 from $685 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Overall revenues came in about 4% ahead of consensus, but 77% of the upside came from a sharp acceleration in Credit Karma, notes the analyst. Given a weaker than expected Q2 outlook and FY25 guidance that was left unchanged, “this debated stock likely remains debated,” the analyst tells investors.

