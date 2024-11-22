News & Insights

Intuit price target raised to $722 from $712 at Oppenheimer

November 22, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Intuit (INTU) to $722 from $712 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Intuit’s Q1 results exceeded consensus estimates and guidance, and the company guided Q2 adjusted EPS below consensus on a pull-forward of marketing expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

