Intuit price target raised to $722 from $712 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Intuit (INTU) to $722 from $712 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Intuit’s Q1 results exceeded consensus estimates and guidance, and the company guided Q2 adjusted EPS below consensus on a pull-forward of marketing expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

