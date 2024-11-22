Intuit price target lowered to $765 from $768 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Intuit (INTU) to $765 from $768 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 results came in well ahead of expectations but maintained fiscal 2025 guidance across the board despite the Q1 performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Further, the stock has been pressured this week given the new administration’s desire to simplify tax filings, says Piper. The firm has been skeptical of the government’s success with its free tax filing offering in the past, but believes Elon Musk’s “DOGE” plan will remain a headline risk for Intuit.

