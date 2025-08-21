Intuit Posts Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $381 million or $1.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $20 million or $0.07 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.75 per share, compared to $1.99 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $3.831 billion from $3.184 billion in the same period last year.

For the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $20.997 billion to $21.186 billion, earnings per share of $15.49 to $15.69, and adjusted earnings per share of $22.98 to $23.18.

