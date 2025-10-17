Intuit Partners With Aprio to Boost Mid-Market Business Growth

Intuit Inc. INTU recently announced a strategic partnership with Aprio, to help mid-market businesses grow faster and smarter. This partnership combines Intuit’s modern, AI-powered ERP solution called Intuit Enterprise Suite with Aprio’s expertise in business advisory and accounting services.

Intuit and Aprio will drive growth, efficiency, and profitability for mid-market clients, offering joint services with tailored customer experiences and industry-specific workflows and insights through INTU’s ERP solution and Aprio’s advisory capabilities. The partnership will continue to grow, bringing even more AI-powered solutions that meet the needs of large accounting firms and their clients in the future.

Aprio is one of the top business advisory and accounting firms and is the first to team up with Intuit to address the opportunity to simplify how mid-market businesses operate and scale.

Industries like construction, healthcare, technology and private equity are expected to benefit significantly from Intuit’s and Aprio’s products and services. Any business that chooses the Intuit Enterprise Suite through Aprio will get unified support and a smooth onboarding experience. They will also enjoy services that are specially designed to fit their needs, helping them unlock more growth opportunities. For businesses that already use QuickBooks and want to upgrade to Intuit Enterprise Suite, Aprio and Intuit offer hands-on support from their certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors and Intuit Suite specialists, respectively, to make the transition easier.

Intuit Enterprise Suite empowers mid-market businesses to grow by replacing costly legacy ERPs or multiple applications with a configurable, AI-powered ERP solution from Intuit. Intuit’s platform includes tools for managing finances, business intelligence, bills, payments, project profitability, payroll, HR and marketing, all within a scalable, cloud-based platform.

Both Intuit and Aprio see mid-market businesses relying on too many separate apps, creating fragmented tech stacks and data silos. This makes things confusing and limits their view of how well their business is doing. To solve this, Intuit and Aprio plan to continue working together over the next 12 to 24 months to identify opportunities for Intuit customers entering more complex business stages and expand their partnership beyond ERP into broader advisory and growth solutions.

INTU: In a Snapshot

Intuit is well-positioned in the financial and tax management market, with its core products, QuickBooks and TurboTax. Its strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model aims to generate stable revenues over the long run. Divestment of non-core businesses has boosted its focus on digital businesses.

In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 4.1% against the industry's growth of 0.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks-Computer Software sector are Microsoft MSFT and Oracle ORCL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 4 cents northward to $15.40 over the past month.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s 2025 EPS has moved 2 cents upward to $6.77 over the past month.

