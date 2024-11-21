Intuit options imply 4.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Intuit (INTU) is 1.6x normal with calls leading puts 5:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.1%, or $27.80, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.5%.
