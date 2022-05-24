Intuit Lifts FY22 Adj. EPS, Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Intuit Inc. (INTU) lifted its adjusted earnings and revenue outlook for the full year 2022.

Looking forward, the company now expects earnings of $6.95 to $7.01 per share, adjusted earnings of $11.68 to $11.74 per share and revenues of $12.633 billion to $12.674 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $7.00 to $7.16 per share, adjusted earnings of $11.48 to $11.64 per share and revenues of $12.16 billion to $12.30 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $11.66 per share and revenues of $12.32 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

