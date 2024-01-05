Intuit (INTU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Intuit (INTU) reached $589.02, with a +0.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's shares have seen an increase of 2.68% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuit in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.39 billion, up 11.36% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.38 per share and a revenue of $16.04 billion, indicating changes of +13.75% and +11.63%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuit presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Intuit is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.65, so one might conclude that Intuit is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.28.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.