Intuit (INTU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Intuit (INTU) ending at $593.69, denoting a +1.13% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.78%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.64%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's shares have seen a decrease of 1.96% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuit will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.02, up 11.54% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.56 billion, showing a 12.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $19.31 per share and a revenue of $18.3 billion, signifying shifts of +13.99% and +12.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Intuit presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuit is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.06, which means Intuit is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

