Intuit (INTU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Intuit (INTU) ended the recent trading session at $697.35, demonstrating a +1.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.06%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's stock has climbed by 10.95% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 21, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.36, showcasing a 4.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.14 billion, indicating a 5.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.30 per share and a revenue of $18.25 billion, indicating changes of +13.93% and +12.04%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Intuit possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Intuit is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.46. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.24.

One should further note that INTU currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.61.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

