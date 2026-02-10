Intuit (INTU) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Intuit (INTU) closed at $421.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 31.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.65, showcasing a 9.94% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.53 billion, up 14.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.13 per share and a revenue of $21.13 billion, representing changes of +14.79% and +12.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Intuit currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Intuit is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.91. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.8.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.