Intuit (INTU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $417.36, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 12.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $12.48, marking a 7.12% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.52 billion, indicating a 9.87% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $23.15 per share and revenue of $21.17 billion, indicating changes of +14.89% and +12.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuit. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Intuit holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Intuit is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.77.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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