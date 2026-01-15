Intuit (INTU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $554.58, marking a -2.12% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 14.25% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuit will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $3.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.53 billion, up 14.23% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.13 per share and a revenue of $21.12 billion, signifying shifts of +14.79% and +12.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuit. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.22% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuit presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuit's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.53.

One should further note that INTU currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.