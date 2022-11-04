Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $361.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 11.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 29, 2022. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.5 billion, up 24.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.70 per share and revenue of $14.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.61% and +14.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.65 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.

Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 1.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.