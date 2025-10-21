Intuit (INTU) Stock Moves 1.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $675.04, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's stock has dropped by 5.32% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $3.1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion, up 14.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.08 per share and revenue of $21.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.54% and +12.07%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intuit. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuit's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.8. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.72 of its industry.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

