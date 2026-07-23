Intuit (INTU) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $281.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's stock has climbed by 8.48% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuit in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.59, showcasing a 30.55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.27 billion, up 11.52% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.86 per share and a revenue of $21.37 billion, representing changes of +18.41% and +13.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuit. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% decrease. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Intuit is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.92. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.66 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that INTU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.