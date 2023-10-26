Intuit (INTU) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $479.45, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.18% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 4.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.98, showcasing a 19.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.87 billion, indicating a 10.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $16.39 per share and a revenue of $16.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.82% and +11.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Intuit holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.48, so one might conclude that Intuit is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that INTU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

