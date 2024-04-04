Intuit (INTU) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the latest trading day at $621.28, indicating a -0.28% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 4.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuit in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $9.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.48%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.64 billion, indicating a 10.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $16.40 per share and a revenue of $16.04 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.89% and +11.65%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuit. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuit presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.99 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.76.

Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.61. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.