Intuit (INTU) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $544.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 13.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, up 176.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.74 billion, up 73.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $12.28 billion, which would represent changes of +19.92% and +27.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.69 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.44, so we one might conclude that Intuit is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

