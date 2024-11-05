Intuit (INTU) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $618.83, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 2.75% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.54% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 21, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.45%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.14 billion, indicating a 5.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.30 per share and revenue of $18.25 billion, which would represent changes of +13.93% and +12.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Intuit holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.08. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.13 of its industry.

It's also important to note that INTU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.