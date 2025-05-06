Intuit (INTU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $626.73, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.87%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's stock has climbed by 13.65% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.73% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 22, 2025. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $10.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.54 billion, up 11.98% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.26 per share and a revenue of $18.28 billion, indicating changes of +13.7% and +12.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuit. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. Intuit currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Intuit is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.82.

It is also worth noting that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

