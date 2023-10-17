Intuit (INTU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $538.78, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 1.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuit will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.98, signifying a 19.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion, up 10.69% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.39 per share and a revenue of $16.02 billion, representing changes of +13.82% and +11.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuit is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Intuit is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.85.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.