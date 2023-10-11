Intuit (INTU) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $541.58, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software witnessed a loss of 1.08% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.28%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.87 billion, indicating a 10.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.39 per share and revenue of $16.02 billion, indicating changes of +13.82% and +11.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intuit. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuit is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.96. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28 of its industry.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.26 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

