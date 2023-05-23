Intuit (INTU) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Intuit (INTU) reported $6.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $8.92 for the same period compares to $7.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.45, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- ProConnect : $246 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $253.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

: $246 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $253.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%. Revenue- Small Business- Total Online Ecosystem : $1.47 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%.

: $1.47 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%. Revenue- Consumer segment : $3.34 billion versus $3.52 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $3.34 billion versus $3.52 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed : $2.02 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.

: $2.02 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change. Revenue- Small Business- Total Desktop Ecosystem : $553 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $497.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

: $553 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $497.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%. Revenue- Credit Karma : $410 million versus $376.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.

: $410 million versus $376.62 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change. Net revenue- Service : $5.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $5.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Net revenue- Product : $583 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $593.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $583 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $593.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Revenue- Small Business- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting : $723 million versus $715.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.1% change.

: $723 million versus $715.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.1% change. Revenue- Small Business- Online Ecosystem- Online Services : $745 million compared to the $722.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year.

: $745 million compared to the $722.13 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year. Revenue- Small Business- Desktop Services and Supplies- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting : $280 million versus $221.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.3% change.

: $280 million versus $221.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.3% change. Revenue- Small Business- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies: $273 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $272.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Shares of Intuit have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

