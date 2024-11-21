Intuit (INTU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, Intuit (INTU) reported revenue of $3.28 billion, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.50, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion, representing a surprise of +4.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net revenue- Consumer : $176 million compared to the $171.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

: $176 million compared to the $171.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed : $2.54 billion versus $2.50 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

: $2.54 billion versus $2.50 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Net revenue- Credit Karma : $524 million compared to the $428.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.4% year over year.

: $524 million compared to the $428.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.4% year over year. Net revenue- ProTax : $39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

: $39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem : $1.94 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.

: $1.94 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem : $601 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $582.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.

: $601 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $582.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies : $305 million compared to the $330.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year.

: $305 million compared to the $330.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services : $978 million versus $967.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change.

: $978 million versus $967.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting : $965 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $954.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.

: $965 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $954.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting : $296 million compared to the $252.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.

: $296 million compared to the $252.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year. Net revenue- Service : $2.89 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.

: $2.89 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change. Net revenue- Product and other: $394 million versus $672.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.4% change.

Shares of Intuit have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.