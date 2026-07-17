Intuit (INTU) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Intuit (INTU) was down 1.27% at $291.06. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 10.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, up 30.55% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.27 billion, reflecting a 11.52% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.86 per share and revenue of $21.37 billion, which would represent changes of +18.41% and +13.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuit. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Intuit is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.9, which means Intuit is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that INTU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.