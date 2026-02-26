Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Intuit (INTU) reported $4.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. EPS of $4.15 for the same period compares to $3.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.66, the EPS surprise was +13.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Consumer Segment- TurboTax : $581 million compared to the $566.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $581 million compared to the $566.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net revenue- Global Business Solutions : $3.2 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.11 billion.

: $3.2 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.11 billion. Net revenue- Global Business Solutions- Total Online Ecosystem : $2.5 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.5 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net revenue- Consumer : $1.5 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +194.7% year over year.

: $1.5 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +194.7% year over year. Revenue- Consumer Segment- ProTax : $290 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $277.42 million.

: $290 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $277.42 million. Revenue- Consumer Segment- Credit Karma : $616 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $569.41 million.

: $616 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $569.41 million. Net revenue- Product and other : $779 million versus $755.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $779 million versus $755.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Net revenue- Service: $3.87 billion compared to the $3.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.

Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Intuit here>>>

Shares of Intuit have returned -29.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.