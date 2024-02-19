Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Intuit (INTU) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.39 billion, increasing 11.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Intuit metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- ProTax' should come in at $260.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Small Business- Total Online Ecosystem' of $1.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Consumer segment' reaching $543.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed' at $2.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Small Business- Total Desktop Ecosystem' will reach $557.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Credit Karma' to reach $379.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Small Business- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting' to come in at $830.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Small Business- Online Ecosystem- Online Services' stands at $814.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Small Business- Desktop Services and Supplies- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting' should arrive at $256.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Service' will reach $2.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Product' will likely reach $698.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Small Business- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies' will reach $306.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Intuit here>>>



Over the past month, Intuit shares have recorded returns of +5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INTU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.