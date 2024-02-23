Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Intuit INTU reported fiscal second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.85%. The bottom line jumped 19.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $3.38 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.05% and increased 11.3% year over year.

Intuit Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intuit Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intuit Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenues (66.3% of total revenues) grew 18.4% year over year to $2.24 billion.



Within the segment, total Online Ecosystem revenues climbed 20% year over year to $1.68 billion.



QuickBooks Online Accounting revenues were up 19% year over year to $826 million, driven primarily by customer growth, higher effective prices and a mix-shift to INTU’s full-service offering.



Online Services revenues, which include payroll, payments, time tracking and capital, jumped 24% year over year to $862 million. This was driven by strong performances of Mailchimp, QuickBooks Online payroll and QuickBooks Online payments solutions.



Total international online revenues increased 16% year over year on a constant-currency basis.



Total Desktop Ecosystem revenues rose 10% year over year during the reported quarter to $557 million.



Revenues from Consumer Group (14.5% of total revenues) decreased 4.7% to $492 million.



Further, ProTax Group's professional tax revenues (8.4% of total revenues) rose 8.3% year over year to $274 million, reflecting the timing of when tax forms were delivered. This is a driver for revenue recognition.



The Credit Karma business contributed $375 million to Intuit’s fiscal second-quarter total revenues, which remained flat year over year due to growth in Credit Karma Money, credit cards and auto loans, offset by a decline in home loans, personal loans and auto insurance.



Intuit’s non-GAAP operating income climbed 16.8% to $1 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 140 basis points to 29.5% year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2024, Intuit’s cash and investments were $1.48 billion compared with $2.3 billion as of Oct 31, 2023.



The company exited the fiscal second quarter with long-term debt of $5.95 billion compared with $5.9 billion in the previous quarter.



Intuit repurchased $536 million of shares, with $2.7 billion remaining on the company's share repurchase authorization.



INTU announced that its board approved a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share payable on Apr 18, 2024. The newly approved dividend represents a year-over-year increase of 15%.

Outlook

For the fiscal third quarter of 2024, INTU expects revenues to grow between 10% and 11% on a year-over-year basis in the band of $6.605-$6.655 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter are estimated in the range of $9.31-$9.38 per share.



The company anticipates fiscal third quarter non-GAAP operating income between $3.483 billion and $3.508 billion.



Intuit projects fiscal 2024 revenues in the band of $15.89-$16.105 billion, indicating 11-12% growth.



The company anticipates non-GAAP operating income between $6.155 billion and $6.26 billion.



Intuit expects fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share between $16.17 and $16.47.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. Shares of INTU have gained 28.1% in the year-to-date period.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, ACM Research ACMR and Bandwidth BAND, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Agilent Technologies have lost 2.7% year to date. A is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Feb 27.

Shares of ACM Research have lost 2.1% year to date. ACMR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28.

Shares of Bandwidth have lost 8.2% year to date. BAND is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.