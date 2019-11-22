Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Intuit Inc. INTU reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 41 cents per share, beating than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. Moreover, the figure was much higher than management’s guided range of 23-25 cents per share. The bottom line also improved 41% on a year-over-year basis.



Further, this tax preparation-related software maker’s revenues grossed $1.17 billion, up 15% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted revenues. The top line also outpaced the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and growth in the Consumer business drove revenues.

Quarter in Detail



Segment wise, Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenues jumped 15% year over year to $1 billion. This rise was primarily driven by solid growth in customers for QuickBooks Online, which led to a 41% year-over-year surge in accounting revenues.



Online ecosystem revenues rose 35% to $501 million. Robust growth in U.K. subscribers enabled the company to hold the top position in terms of countrywide cloud accounting subscribers.



Within QuickBooks Online payroll, a mix-shift to Intuit’s full-service offering, which is priced 75% higher than self-service, was a tailwind. Moreover, within QuickBooks Online payments, continued uptick in customer base and an increase in charge volume per customer aided revenue growth in this area. Online Services revenues grew 27%.



The company recently launched a revenue streams dashboard to help customers easily compare revenues across products and services to better understand their business performance.



A sturdy traction from the company’s lending product QuickBooks Capital was a positive as well. Additionally, the company’s QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, which is targeting the midmarket, seems promising.



Desktop ecosystem revenues inched up 1% year over year to $545 million during the quarter. QuickBooks enterprise customers within Desktop ecosystem consistently grew at double-digit pace.



In the fiscal first quarter, revenues from Consumer Group improved 11% year over year to $100 million while the same from Strategic Partners Group grew 15% to $19 million, boosted by a 6% rise in professional tax revenues.



TurboTax Live is likely to be accretive to the company’s Consumer business going ahead.



Operating Results



The company posted non-GAAP operating income of $29 million, up 26% year over year. Operating margin expanded 100 basis points year over year to 11%.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



Intuit exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.63 billion compared with $2.12 billion sequentially. Long-term debt was $373 million compared with $386 million in the prior quarter.



Cash used in operational activities was $127 million as of Oct 31, 2019.



Outlook



The company reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2020. Revenues are projected in the range of $7.44-$7.54 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated between $7.5 and $7.6.



Non-GAAP operating income for the full fiscal is expected in the band of $2.52-$2.57 billion.



For the full fiscal, Small Business and Self-Employed group is expected to grow 12-14% year over year whereas the Consumer Group is anticipated to increase 9-10%. Also, Strategic Partner Group is predicted to rise 1-2%.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the company envisions revenue growth of 11-13% within $1.67-$1.69 billion.



It expects non-GAAP earnings in the $1-$1.03 per share bracket. This estimate accounts for a shift of marketing investments in Consumer Group into the fiscal second quarter.



Intuit expects Online Ecosystem revenues to soar more than 30% in the forthcoming quarters.



