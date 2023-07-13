Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $481.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 6.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Intuit will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.64 billion, up 9.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.22 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20% and +12.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Intuit is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.27.

Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

