Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $442.59, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 6.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.

Intuit will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $8.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.09 billion, up 8.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.72 per share and revenue of $14.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.78% and +11.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. Intuit currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuit is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.56.

Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.16 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

