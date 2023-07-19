Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $500.56, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 8.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.64 billion, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.22 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion, which would represent changes of +20% and +12.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuit is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.98.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

