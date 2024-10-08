Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $613.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.45%.

The the stock of maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software has fallen by 3.92% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, down 4.45% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.14 billion, indicating a 5.38% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.30 per share and a revenue of $18.25 billion, indicating changes of +13.93% and +12.04%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuit. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.2% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuit currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuit's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.23 of its industry.

One should further note that INTU currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.36.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

