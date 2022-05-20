Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $367.78, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 22.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 24, 2022. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $7.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.52 billion, up 32.24% from the year-ago period.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.71% and +27.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuit currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuit currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.8.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.