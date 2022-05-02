Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $427.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 13.47% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.16% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $7.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.52 billion, up 32.24% from the prior-year quarter.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.71% and +27.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuit currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuit currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.65.

Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

