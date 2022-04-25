Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $446.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 3.5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $7.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.52 billion, up 32.24% from the year-ago period.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.71% and +27.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuit's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.39, so we one might conclude that Intuit is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

