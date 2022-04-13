Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $470.42, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $7.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.52 billion, up 32.24% from the year-ago period.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.71% and +27.61%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Intuit currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.58 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.71.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

