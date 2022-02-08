Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $554.23, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 4.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.35% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, Intuit is projected to report earnings of $1.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 176.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.74 billion, up 73.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.68 per share and revenue of $12.28 billion, which would represent changes of +19.92% and +27.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. Intuit is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Intuit currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.66, which means Intuit is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.