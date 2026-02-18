Intuit (INTU) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Intuit (INTU) closed at $389.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 28.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.66, signifying a 10.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.53 billion, up 14.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.13 per share and revenue of $21.13 billion, which would represent changes of +14.79% and +12.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Intuit presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Intuit is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.39. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.68 for its industry.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.