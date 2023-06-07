Intuit (INTU) Introduces Generative AI Operating System

Intuit INTU recently expanded its platform architecture with the introduction of a proprietary Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Operating System (GenOS). This will enable the company to design, build and deploy breakthrough generative AI experiences for millions of customers, including small businesses. It will also help customers to solve their financial challenges.

Intuit GenOS features custom-trained financial large language models (LLMs) that specialize in solving tax, accounting, marketing, cash flow and personal finance challenges. The LLMs, combined with the company’s network of domain experts and data protection controls, intend to provide actionable insights and invoke actions like contacting human experts.

The GenOS has a special and dedicated AI development environment, GenStudio, and a library of user-interface components and consistent user flows, GenUX, to rapidly develop and deliver refined generative AI experiences to the users.

GenOS comprises an intelligent layer, GenRuntime, that chooses the right large language model in real time and calls the right data access points to ensure that users receive accurate and complete responses, informed by their specific needs and situation.

Intuit’s chief executive officer and president, Sasan Goodarzi stated, "The depth of our customer data, along with our proprietary GenOS platform, create a competitive advantage for Intuit. We are proud to be launching powerful financial LLMs, and are strategically partnering with world-class players in GenAI to unlock new opportunities to serve our customers, becoming an AI platform leader in fintech."

The company has a strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. Its strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. In April, Intuit released the beta version of its Email Content Generator solution, which is part of a suite of Mailchimp AI-powered features. The launch aims at transforming email marketing for small and mid-size businesses.

Intuit’s Email Content Generator is developed using the Intuit Mailchimp’s existing generative AI tools and the company’s AI-driven expert platform. It uses OpenAI’s GPT technology to aid marketers quickly generate content on brand marketing, get copy ideas and inspiration and test variants to offer better personalized and engaging email marketing campaigns to clients.

In February, Intuit introduced AI enhancements for its Virtual Expert Platform to drive highly-personalized experiences, connecting consumers with experts and reducing tax filing time with its portfolio of TurboTax Live products.

In January, the company increased the availability of its QuickBooks Business Network solution among millions of small and mid-market businesses in the United States. This was done to enable eligible QuickBooks Online customers in the United States to easily connect with each other in the business-to-business network.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Intuit currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of INTU have gained 8.2% in the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms META, Momo MOMO and ServiceNow NOW. While Meta and ServiceNow sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Momo carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 17.6% upward to $2.87 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 14.8% to $12.04 in the past 30 days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have climbed 37.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Momo’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward from 36 cents to 32 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved down by 3 cents to $1.55 in the past 60 days.



MOMO's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 31.9%. Shares of the company have jumped 41.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $2.05 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 5 cents to $9.59 in the past 30 days.



NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have inched up 10% in the past year.

