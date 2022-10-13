Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $395.78, marking a +1.99% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 11.17% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 15.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Intuit will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, down 23.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 24.17% from the year-ago period.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.70 per share and revenue of $14.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.61% and +14.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Intuit is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.75, which means Intuit is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.