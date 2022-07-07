Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $410.84, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 2.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuit as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion, down 8.1% from the year-ago period.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.72 per share and revenue of $12.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.33% and +31.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.15, which means Intuit is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

