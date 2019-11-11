Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $258.03, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 3.99% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTU as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 21, 2019. On that day, INTU is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.12 billion, up 10.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.59 per share and revenue of $7.50 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.44% and +10.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, INTU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.33, which means INTU is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

